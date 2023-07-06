City of Greenville getting $20 million from state for public space upgrades

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The city of Greenville will receive $20 million from the state in the budget for “Public Space Upgrades and Safety Improvements”.

City leaders say that money will be used on four city road projects.

“It really allows us to supercharge the infrastructure package we already had in motion,” said Mayor Knox White.

Greenville leaders have earmarked over $30 million in the city budget for infrastructure improvements. White says the $20 million from the state will go towards that total.

Officials will use the $20 million to fund streetscaping and widening sidewalks along Wade Hampton and North Street. It will also go to putting utilities on stretches of Laurens Rd and Augusta Rd underground.

“Walkability is important to us. Public safety is important to us. And economic development is important to us, so all of these things will help do all the above,” said White.

Last month, the city held a public input meeting on that project. The city hopes to redesign the road to maximize its safety and is asking for public comments.

The way the $20 million will be divided is still being discussed, but city officials hope to start work on at least some of those projects by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.