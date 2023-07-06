Death investigation underway after body found in alley way in Greenville
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a death investigation is underway after a body was found Thursday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, dispatch received a call around 11:15 a.m. regarding a body that was found outside in an alley way in the Smythe Avenue and Seyle Street area.
Deputies said the manner and cause of death are still under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Greenville County Coroner’s Office.
Stay tuned for further information.
MORE NEWS: ‘SC is red hot’: Gov. McMaster releases statement on President Biden’s visit
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.