Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl from Greenville

Jazzimine Destiny Davis
Jazzimine Destiny Davis(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing 14-year-old.

Deptuies said Jazzimine Destiny Davis was last seen on Birchwood Drive around 1 a.m. on July 1.

Davis is described as five foot four and weighs 120 pounds. She may possibly be carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

