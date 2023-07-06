Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl from Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing 14-year-old.

Deptuies said Jazzimine Destiny Davis was last seen on Birchwood Drive around 1 a.m. on July 1.

Davis is described as five foot four and weighs 120 pounds. She may possibly be carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

