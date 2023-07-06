Deputies: Missing Upstate woman heads to relative's NC home but never arrives

Molly Anne McKenzie
Molly Anne McKenzie(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a woman from Taylors was last seen Wednesday morning is missing.

According to deputies, 53-year-old Molly Anne McKenzie was heading to a relative’s house in Asheville but she never arrived and has not been seen or heard from since. She was driving a red 2011 Ford Escape with a SC tag: 432-1MH.

McKenzie is described as five foot nine and weighs 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a white shirt.

Anyone with information on where Molly McKenzie might be is asked to call 911 or 864-271-5210.

