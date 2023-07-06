Dog found hanging in carrier on animal organization’s front door

Over the weekend, staff at the Oklahoma Humane Society said they found a dog left at their...
Over the weekend, staff at the Oklahoma Humane Society said they found a dog left at their front door.(Oklahoma Humane Society)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (Gray News) - An animal organization in Oklahoma said its staff found a dog left at its front door over Independence Day weekend.

According to the Oklahoma Humane Society, a Chihuahua was found in its carrier hanging from their front door last Saturday.

“Thankfully, the pup is just fine, but we wanted to address situations like this and ask for your help,” a spokesperson for the nonprofit wrote.

The organization said it wanted to take this time to point out the current situation when it comes to the available space at the facility.

“We don’t have sheltering facilities for animals to be housed. Even the dogs at our adoption center are dropped off and picked up by their fosters until they are adopted,” the spokesperson said.

And this comes at a time that other animal facilities are closing their doors due to the canine flu.

“We know this is frustrating, especially to well-intentioned people wanting to drop off stray animals,” the nonprofit shared. “OK Humane is currently doing everything we possibly can to step in and fill the gaps.”

The Fourth of July often keeps animal service teams extremely busy, and the animal care team in Oklahoma shared tips for keeping pets safe over the holiday.

“A collective community effort to help our community’s animals can make a difference,” the team shared.

Representatives of the Oklahoma Humane Society also urged those in the community to become foster parents to an animal in need of a home.

“Being a foster costs you nothing but your time. If you can open your home to a pet in need, you can help us save more lives,” the nonprofit shared.

The organization thanked those who have already helped adopt an animal in need, with 66 pets finding a new home the previous week.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Newton, 25 and Victoria Smith, 22
2 arrested after body found believed to be missing Laurens 18-year-old, deputies say
Woman accused of trying to destroy funeral home
Deputies need help identifying NC woman accused of destroying funeral home
Death investigation underway after body found in alley way in Greenville
Death investigation underway after body found in alley way in Greenville
Leftover fireworks causes fire at AC Hotel in downtown Greenville
Leftover fireworks causes fire at AC Hotel in downtown Greenville
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy died after he fell off a ferry boat and his mother was killed...
7-year-old dies after falling off ferry, mother killed trying to save him, police say

Latest News

A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing,...
Earth hit an unofficial record high temperature this week – and stayed there
A couple in Pennsylvania was killed in a house fire after living in the home for more than 50...
‘They’ll be greatly missed’: Couple together for 57 years die in house fire
Getting Answers: Bessie Rd, Piedmont, SC
Grandparents in Pennsylvania were killed in a house fire after living in the home for more than...
Elderly couple killed in Pennsylvania house fire
FDA give traditional approval for Alzheimer's treatment