'SC is red hot': Gov. McMaster releases statement on President Biden’s visit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster released a statement on President Joe Biden’s visit to South Carolina on Thursday.

President Biden is heading to South Carolina to make the case that economic measures he pushed through Congress despite stiff Republican opposition are helping to keep the deep red state — and others that voted for Donald Trump in 2020 — humming, according to the Associate Press.

Read the governor’s statement here:

My statement on President Biden’s visit to South Carolina: pic.twitter.com/EGVlH1CEMg — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) July 6, 2023

