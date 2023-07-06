'SC is red hot': Gov. McMaster releases statement on President Biden’s visit

Praising collaboration and cooperation with the state's General Assembly, Gov. Henry McMaster...
Praising collaboration and cooperation with the state's General Assembly, Gov. Henry McMaster announced only 11 vetoes to the 2023-2024 state budget.(Gray)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster released a statement on President Joe Biden’s visit to South Carolina on Thursday.

President Biden is heading to South Carolina to make the case that economic measures he pushed through Congress despite stiff Republican opposition are helping to keep the deep red state — and others that voted for Donald Trump in 2020 — humming, according to the Associate Press.

Read the governor’s statement here:

FOX Carolina will bring you coverage of his remarks live online and in our newscast at 1 p.m.

WATCH HERE: President Biden to speak in South Carolina

