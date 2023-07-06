Greenville Housing Authority places CEO on leave following indictment

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Housing Authority placed Chief Executive Officer Shawn Williams and two other employees on paid leave in light of multiple indictments from the Dekalb County District Attorney’s Office in Georgia.

According to a release from the District Attorney (DA), Williams, Corey Alson, Toyao Andrews and Quinton Tate, were indicted by the Dekalb County Grand Jury for violating the Racketeer Influence and Corrupt Organizations Act. They were also indicted for false statements/concealment, conspiracy to defraud the state, theft by deception, three counts of theft by taking, six counts of theft by receiving and six counts of bribery.

Officials stated that Williams and Tate allegedly defrauded the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) while working for the organization. Officials said the pair reportedly approved a contract with a company Andrews owned for cleaning services at a DCA office. Officials added that the DCA paid more than $64,000 to the cleaning company from 2017 to 2019, despite the office already having cleaning services provided by the building’s landlord.

“The former state employees named in this indictment were supposed to help low-income Georgians find safe, affordable housing. Instead, they allegedly used their positions to enrich themselves,” said District Attorney Sherry Boston. “Anyone who violates the public’s trust and takes taxpayer dollars as their own will be held accountable and brought to justice.”

According to officials, another situation arose in 2019 when Alston reportedly learned that the DCA was looking for a company to develop an online tool for the agency. Officials explained that when the state rejected Alston’s company request to be the vendor, he allegedly worked with Andrews and Tate to use Tate’s company instead. Andrews then allegedly submitted invoices from Tate’s company totaling $120,000, and the DCA paid them when they were told the web service was complete. However, the online tool was reportedly never created.

In response, the Greenville Housing Authority (TGHA) confirmed that they placed Williams on paid leave following the indictments.

“The Housing Authority’s Board met Wednesday morning to discuss and take action in this matter,” said Board Chair Pete Byford. “We take these allegations seriously and will be conducting our own internal reviews.”

Byford said the board is cooperating with the authorities investigating and working to resolve the matter.

TGHA’s Director of Finance, Beth Clark, was named interim CEO and the Board of Directors said they initiated a comprehensive review of internal controls and processes with an outside firm.

“We want to assure our community that The Greenville Housing Authority remains committed to transparency and accountability,” said Byford.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.