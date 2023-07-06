Greenville zoo celebrates oldest resident turning 62

Bubba celebrates birthday at Greenville Zoo
Bubba celebrates birthday at Greenville Zoo(Greenville Zoo)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo announced that its oldest animal celebrated his birthday on July 4.

The zoo said Bubba, an Aldabra tortoise turned 62 on Tuesday. They added he was treated to a watermelon birthday cake as part of the celebration.

Bubba celebrates birthday at Greenville Zoo
Bubba celebrates birthday at Greenville Zoo(Greenville Zoo)

According to the zoo’s website, Aldabran tortoises are native to Aldabra Atoll in the Seychelles and second only in size to the Galapagos Tortoise.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
One dead after alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
A 6-year-old boy fell 40 feet from a zip line during a recent family trip to Mexico, reports say.
Video shows 6-year-old boy falling 40 feet off zip line after harness breaks, reports say
Trooper-involved shooting in Asheville
Official: NC trooper shot while assisting stranded motorist, suspect killed
A toddler from Colleton County is receiving care at the children's hospital after he was mauled...
‘These dogs have my baby in their mouth’: Toddler recovering after dog attack
Reported robbery at Inman Lawn and Garden
Deputies: Equipment worth thousands stolen from Spartanburg Co. store

Latest News

‘The church is the people:’ Camp Creek Baptist Church holds first service since fire
‘The church is the people:’ Camp Creek Baptist Church holds first service since fire
‘The church is the people:’ Camp Creek Baptist Church holds first service since fire
‘The church is the people;’ Camp Creek Baptist Church holds first service since fire
Burglary suspect Asheville
Officers investigating after burglary suspects caught on camera
2024 Election latest