Hendersonville woman arrested after 82-year-old found dead

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Henderson County deputies arrested and charged a woman with murder and larceny of a motor vehicle on Thursday after they responded to a call for service regarding a death investigation in the Clear Creek Community.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the body of 82-year-old Patricia Moniz. Upon locating the body, deputies classified Moniz’s death as suspicious and called in the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit to investigate. This investigation led to the arrest of Amber Renee Nelson of Hendersonville.

Nelson is currently in custody in the Henderson County Detention Center on no bon. Her initial court appearance will be on Friday.

