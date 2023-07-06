Hot and humid weather continues, along with hit-or-miss storms

More heat and humidity along with afternoon storm chances will linger into next week, with highs reaching the upper 80s to low 90s
By Kendra Kent
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Typical July weather continues.

First Alert Headlines

  • Hot and humid through the weekend
  • A few late day storms each day through the weekend
  • Temperatures are near normal for this time in July

Another round of heavy showers and t-storms will roll through between 2-8PM on Friday. A couple storms could be strong, with lightning and gusty wind. More of the same for each afternoon into the weekend.

Rain is possible after 2PM Friday
Rain is possible after 2PM Friday(Fox Carolina)

The heat will stay intense, with heat index values approaching 100 on Friday. Highs will be near 90 through the weekend, but humidity levels will keep it feeling oppressive.

Feeling like up to 100
Feeling like up to 100(Fox Carolina)

Rain chances will ramp up a bit more for early next week, bringing some slightly lower temperatures as well. If you are heading to the coast, the weather will be similar to how it is locally! No washouts, but watch for isolated late day storms!

Afternoon storms but no washout
Afternoon storms but no washout(Fox Carolina)

