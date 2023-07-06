Legendary Furman football coach Dick Sheridan passes away at 81

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman University announced that former Furman football coach Dick Sheridan recently passed away at 81.

Sheridan began his collegiate head-coaching career at Furman in 1978 where he won 74.4% of the games he coached in and ended with a total of 69 wins.

“Today is an incredibly sad day for me personally, as well as for so many others, to hear of the passing of revered Coach Dick Sheridan,” said Furman head coach Clay Hendrix, who played for Sheridan at Furman from 1982-85 and later coached under him at N.C. State. “The lessons he taught and example he set for so many still resonate with us all. I can assure you there are a bunch of older guys like me with incredibly heavy hearts today. The class, integrity, care for his players, and competitiveness he always displayed will forever be part of those who knew him. What he accomplished at Furman was nothing short of remarkable. The impact he made on so many young men will last for years to come. He was such a special man, and our thoughts and prayers are with the Sheridan family.”

Under Sheridan, the Paladans won six SoCon titles and oversaw their transition from NCAA I-A (FBS) to the NCAA I-AA (FCS) in 1982. In that period he coached eight first-team All-Americans, 75 all-conference players, and five SoCon Players of the Year, including the league’s first three-time selection Stanford Jennings.

During his time at Furman, Sheridan won the 1985 AFCA FCS National and Region II Coach of the Year award and earned multiple South Carolina Coach of the Year accolades from the S.C. Sportswriters Association, Columbia Touchdown Club and Charleston-Palmetto Touchdown Club.

Sheridan also served as Furman’s athletic director from 1983-1985 and became the first player or coach from Furman to enter the College Football Hall of Fame.

Sheridan passed away on July 6 at the Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach. A memorial service is planned for July 15 in North Augusta, S.C

