Officers investigating after burglary suspects caught on camera

Burglary suspect Asheville
Burglary suspect Asheville(Asheville Police Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are searching for two suspects that allegedly broke into a south Asheville house early Sunday morning.

Officers said they responded to the residence along London Road around 2:46 a.m. on July 2 after an alarm went off.

According to officers, they were unable to locate the suspects, but believe they left the area in a passenger van from the 1990s.

Officers are still investigating this situation. Anyone with information is asked to call 828-252-1110. People can also share information anonymously by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or using the TIP2APD app.

