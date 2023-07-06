Restaurants across Greenville area participate in Vegan Chef Challenge

Restaurants throughout the Greenville area are adding new vegan items to their menus.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Throughout the month of July, restaurants across the Greenville area will feature new vegan menu items for the Vegan Chef Challenge.

The Vegan Chef Challenge is a month-long event showcasing new vegan menu items created by chefs at local restaurants.

Diners have the opportunity to go out, enjoy meals, vote, comment, and post photos of the delicious vegan meals they have ordered.

Here’s a list of participating restaurants:

Click here to vote for your favorite vegan menu item.

For more information on the Greenville Vegan Chef Challenge, click here.

MORE NEWS: SC Tax Free weekend dates announced

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Newton, 25 and Victoria Smith, 22
2 arrested after body found believed to be missing Laurens 18-year-old, deputies say
Woman accused of trying to destroy funeral home
Deputies need help identifying NC woman accused of destroying funeral home
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy died after he fell off a ferry boat and his mother was killed...
7-year-old dies after falling off ferry, mother killed trying to save him, police say
Leftover fireworks causes fire at AC Hotel in downtown Greenville
Leftover fireworks causes fire at AC Hotel in downtown Greenville
Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree

Latest News

Greenville zoo celebrates oldest resident turning 62
Greenville vegan chef challenge
Greenville vegan chef challenge
SC Tax Free weekend dates announced
SC Tax Free weekend dates announced
Pedestrian
SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV, tractor trailer in Greenville Co.