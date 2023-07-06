SC Tax Free weekend dates announced

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) announced the dates for South Carolina’s 2023 Tax Free Weekend.

For 72 hours, computers, clothes, school supplies, and a variety of other school-year essentials can be purchased free of sales tax Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6.

Eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state’s 6% Sales Tax and any applicable local taxes during Tax Free Weekend, often called the Sales Tax Holiday.

“With the increased cost of inflation, this year’s Sales Tax Holiday is a welcome relief for families. Everyone saves money during Tax Free Weekend, particularly on back-to-school essentials,” said SCDOR Director Hartley Powell.

Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, shoes, and certain bed and bath items. These tax-free items can be new or used and are eligible regardless of price.

For a detailed list of tax-free items, click here.

