SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV, tractor trailer in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing a highway in Greenville County on Wednesday.

According to Highway Patrol, at 9:45 p.m. a pedestrian was crossing U.S. 25 when it was hit by a SUV and then a tractor trailer.

Troopers said occupants in both vehicles were not injured, however, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

At this time, the coroner’s office has not yet identified the pedestrian.

