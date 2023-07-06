SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV, tractor trailer in Greenville Co.

Pedestrian
Pedestrian(Pixabay)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed while crossing a highway in Greenville County on Wednesday.

According to Highway Patrol, at 9:45 p.m. a pedestrian was crossing U.S. 25 when it was hit by a SUV and then a tractor trailer.

Troopers said occupants in both vehicles were not injured, however, the pedestrian was pronounced dead.

At this time, the coroner’s office has not yet identified the pedestrian.

Stay tuned for more details.

MORE NEWS: City of Greenville getting $20 million from state for public space upgrades

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joshua Newton, 25 and Victoria Smith, 22
2 arrested after body found believed to be missing Laurens 18-year-old, deputies say
Woman accused of trying to destroy funeral home
Deputies need help identifying NC woman accused of destroying funeral home
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy died after he fell off a ferry boat and his mother was killed...
7-year-old dies after falling off ferry, mother killed trying to save him, police say
Leftover fireworks causes fire at AC Hotel in downtown Greenville
Leftover fireworks causes fire at AC Hotel in downtown Greenville
Gabe Lyles, 8, and his father were the victims of a mean-spirited prank during a trip to...
8-year-old victim of prank at Target surprised with shopping spree

Latest News

Greenville zoo celebrates oldest resident turning 62
Greenville vegan chef challenge
Restaurants across Greenville area participate in Vegan Chef Challenge
Greenville vegan chef challenge
Greenville vegan chef challenge
SC Tax Free weekend dates announced
SC Tax Free weekend dates announced