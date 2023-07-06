Solar Flares lead to more intense Auroras

By Kendra Kent
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - NOAA’s Space Weather division reports that Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) occurred on July 4th, meaning that lots of solar energy will be heading straight toward the earth in the form of a solar flare late Thursday into Friday.

A Geomagnetic Storm Watch is out, but it’s nothing to be worried about. This is expected to be a minor solar flare but could lead to a stunning Northern Lights show.

During these stronger solar flares, the Auroras can be brought farther south. Right now we aren’t forecasted to see it in the Carolinas, but it can’t be ruled out! Especially for the far northern mountains and into Virginia. The time to watch would be Thursday evening through Friday morning.

If your travels take you farther north, you’ll have an even better chance to see it. Be sure to check our Aurora tracker for more details on the forecasted Northern Lights.

