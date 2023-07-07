4 arrested during shooting investigation in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers arrested four on drug and gun charges while investigating a shooting that took place on July 5.

According to police, the shooting occurred at the Maple Crest Apartments.

The department said officers seized a Mossberg 715P AR pistol, Glock 19 pistol, Polymer 80 self-manufactured pistol, 22DU of Oxycodone, 3.67 grams of crack and 40.20 grams of marijuana.

The following people were arrested:

Demarkria Marquell Miller, 31, had a warrant for maintain a dwelling for controlled substances. He was charged with the following: Possession of Firearm by Felon Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Controlled Substance within 1,000ft of a School Carrying a Concealed Gun He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on July 6 under a $525,000 secured bond.

Maurice Harris Jr., 18 Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Harris was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on July 6 under a $5,000 secured bond.

Zyon Zashawn Jacobs, 18 Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule VI Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Jacobs was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on July 6 under a $4,000 secured bond.

Quevadus Asatea Bailey, 18 Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Schedule II Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver a Controlled Substance within 1,000ft of a School Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Resist/Delay/Obstruct Bailey is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility under an unknown bond amount.



The shooting investigation by APD Detectives remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.

MORE NEWS: GRAPHIC: SLED charges Abbeville man accused of fatally slicing man with machete

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.