Deputies need help finding missing stepbrothers in Greenville

Landon Alexander Ravan and David Charles Dennis
Landon Alexander Ravan and David Charles Dennis(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for two stepbrothers who ran away on July 1.

According to deputies, David Charles Dennis, 15, and Landon Alexander Ravan, 13, were last seen at 11 p.m. before leaving a home on South Washington Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said the stepbrothers were possibly last seen in the Welcome community on July. however, they still have not returned home.

Dennis is described five foot eleven and weighs 120 pounds. Ravan is five foot eight and 210 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 864-271-5210 or 911.

