Father accused of shooting at son, killing horse arrested in NC

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been arrested for a shooting and killing a horse on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to an altercation involving gunfire on Vick Russel Lane. Upon arrival, officials found several people on the property and determined that a dispute occurred between a father and a son.

Deputies said the dispute led to the father firing a gun and killing the horse that his son had been riding.

The horse sadly passed away.

75-year-old John Victor Russell was charged with assault on a person with a deadly weapon and the intent to kill and felony animal cruelty causing the death of an animal.

Deputies said Russell was taken before a Magistrate and given a $90,000 secured bond. His next court date is July 19 in Polk County District Court.

