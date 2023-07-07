Gaffney man charged after officials discover child sexual abuse material

Michael Williams
Michael Williams(Cherokee County Detention Center)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a man was recently charged in connection to the alleged sexual exploitation of minors.

Officials said 35-year-old Michael Williams of Gaffney was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor third degree. They added that he faces up to ten years in prison for the offense.

According to officials, investigators discovered that Williams had files of child sexual abuse material, and the Gaffney Police Department took him into custody.

