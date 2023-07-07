GRAPHIC: SLED charges Abbeville man accused of fatally slicing man with machete

Jaylon Thomas Elmore
Jaylon Thomas Elmore(Abbeville County Detention Center)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ABBEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said a young man was charged in a death investigation that took place on July 5.

According to SLED agents, 18-year-old Jaylon Thomas Elmore hit the victim with a machete across the upper torso to the head then proceeded to steal items from the victim’s home.

An arrest warrant says Elmore confessed to the time crime during an interview and told officials the location for the murder weapon.

Officials said Elmore was charged with murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Elmore was booked at the Abbeville County Detention Center.

