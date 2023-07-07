Greenville’s new development code restricts Airbnb and VRBO, SC bill could challenge that

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Next week, Greenville’s new development code will go into effect. The new code will be the guide for how Greenville grows over the next several years. The main focus of the code is on development but it also could impact where people stay when they visit.

With this new code in place, Greenville is following many other cities by restricting short-term rental use to only certain zones. Short-term rentals include Airbnb or VRBO. There are hundreds around the city. Some hosts are worried the new rules could impact the income they depend on.

“It’s like they are looking for that homely environment,” said Linda Goulart.

She began renting two rooms in her historic mill house 8 years ago.

“There’s people that want to be in a hotel, there’s people that don’t want to be in a hotel so this is a second choice for them,” she said.

Goulart became a host after a costly renovation of the house. Renting rooms helps her keep it afloat.

“Having that supplementary income coming in from the Airbnb rooms reassures me that I will be able to keep this house going and paying the bills for this house so it is a big help,” she said.

According to Airbnb, 2022 data shows Greenville hosts earned about $13,000 a year on average. Now Goulart’s worried about keeping her extra income because of new city rules.

“In our neighborhoods there won’t be any new Airbnbs through special exemption,” said Councilwoman Dorothy Dowe.

Dowe says the old policy allowed short-term rentals anywhere in the city as long as you had a special exemption permit. The new code erases that permitting option and only allows short-term rentals within the central business district downtown—or corridors like Laurens Road.

“Existing short-term rentals that have an exception can continue to operate,” she explained.

Dowe says the rule change was sparked by residents’ concerns.

“Perhaps insufficient parking when someone’s trying to have a short-term rental without permission and they don’t have enough parking,” Dowe said.

Goulart is just outside city limits. Even though the rule doesn’t impact her now, she is hoping a new state bill making its way through the house will overturn Greenville’s new policy and protect her Airbnb as the city limit lines expand. The bill would prohibit local governments from enacting local laws that ban renting a residence, spanning from entire homes to individual beds, for fewer than 29 days.

“You have to be really clear of what zoning what district you’re in so you know what you’re up against,” said Goulart.

If you have any questions about how the new development code might impact you or your short term rental, planning staff will lead code education workshops in July, to assist developers, designers and community members with information about the new code. Four drop-in sessions will be held at the Prisma Health Welcome Center at Unity Park.

Wednesday, July 12 — 2 to 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 13 — 8 to 11 a.m.

Wednesday, July 19 — 8 to 11 a.m.

Monday, July 24 — 2 to 6 p.m.

Click here for information on the short-term rental policy.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.