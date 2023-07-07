Hot summer temperatures could have an impact on your car

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the summer heat comes potential problems with your car.

“My car has run hot, as (recently) as last year,” said George Mistretta.

After having batteries die on him in summer’s past, Mistretta now makes sure he’s prepared.

“It’s real frustrating. But if you stay on top of your car, you shouldn’t have those problems,” he said.

“A car is usually going to break down at the most inopportune time, so as long as you’re routinely checking your fluids and their levels and staying on top of those things, then you’re in the forefront of it,” said Cassey Beacham from Chan’s Transmission and Auto Care.

At Chan’s, the family-owned shop has already started seeing cars come in for heat-related issues.

“Every car gets hit with the summer heat, and everybody is fair game,” said Beacham.

When the temperatures get higher, parts such as the cooling system, battery, and engine are most at risk.

“Your temperature light will obviously, the gauge will go up and down, and you need to pay attention to that. You can see smoke, you start to see poor gas mileage,” explained Beacham.

According to AAA, ways to prepare your car if driving in extreme heat include testing the battery, topping off fluids, and more.

“Try to park in the shade, buy a sun shade. When you get in the car, if it’s been closed up for a long time, instead of just instantly blasting your air roll your windows down and let a little bit of that hot air out,” said Beacham.

