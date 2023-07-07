Lottery jackpots total more than $1 billion this weekend

Weekend Jackpots Total More Than $1 BILLION
Weekend Jackpots Total More Than $1 BILLION(South Carolina Education Lottery)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in the Mega Millions or Powerball game, this weekend’s jackpots total more than one billion dollars.

On Friday, Mega Million draws for $427 million and on Saturday, Powerball draws for $590 million.

The previous Mega Millions and Powerball draws saw more than 27,000 winning tickets sold across the state, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the drawing is held at most convenience stores and grocery stores in the state.

MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies man found dead in Greenville alley way

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Molly Anne McKenzie
Missing Upstate woman found dead after never arriving at relative’s NC home
Praising collaboration and cooperation with the state's General Assembly, Gov. Henry McMaster...
‘SC is red hot’: Gov. McMaster releases statement on President Biden’s visit
Investigation underway after body found in Greenville
Coroner identifies man found dead in Greenville alley way
President Biden speaks in South Carolina
President Biden speaks in South Carolina
Pedestrian
SCHP: Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV, tractor trailer in Greenville Co.

Latest News

Michael Burham escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania around 11:20 p.m. Thursday,...
Man who led authorities on four-day S.C. manhunt escapes Pa. prison
SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg Co.
LIVE: SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg Co.
Landon Alexander Ravan and David Charles Dennis
Deputies need help finding missing stepbrothers in Greenville
Misty Danielle Collins
Deputies identify SC woman accused of destroying funeral home in NC