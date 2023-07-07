Lottery jackpots total more than $1 billion this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in the Mega Millions or Powerball game, this weekend’s jackpots total more than one billion dollars.

On Friday, Mega Million draws for $427 million and on Saturday, Powerball draws for $590 million.

The previous Mega Millions and Powerball draws saw more than 27,000 winning tickets sold across the state, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

Tickets are $2 and can be purchased up until one hour before the drawing is held at most convenience stores and grocery stores in the state.

MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies man found dead in Greenville alley way

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.