Officers investigating after shooting injures one person in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department announced that officers are investigating following a shooting that injured one person Friday afternoon.

Officers said they responded to the area of Gilliam Avenue after someone reported the incident.

According to officials, they arrived at the scene and found one person who’d been shot at least once. However, their current condition is unknown.

Officers are asking people to avoid the area as they investigate. We will update this story as we learn more.

