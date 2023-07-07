Officials investigating after inmate dies in Greenwood County

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office announced that an inmate was found dead at the Greenwood County Detention Center Friday.

Deputies said around 12:09 p.m., detention officers found the inmate unresponsive in his cell during their round.

According to deputies, EMS responded and tried to save the inmate. However, he passed away at the scene. The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office identified the inmate as 51-year-old James Carter III.

The Coroner’s Office said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday morning. However, no foul play is suspected.

Deputies stated that they requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the incident, per standard procedure.

