Parents wanted for abusing 4-month-old arrested in Mint Hill

Police said they took their 4-month-old son to a Charlotte hospital on March 20 and fled the state while he was still receiving care.
Both were taken into custody around 8 p.m. on Thursday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police arrested two parents wanted for child abuse who investigators say have been on the run for months.

Police said 24-year-old Brandon Augustine and 23-year-old Mildred Chestnut were taken into custody this week. They are charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Augustine was arrested after ordering food at a McDonald’s on Lawyers Road in Mint Hill, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said during a Friday morning update on the case. Chestnut was arrested a short time later in a tent in the nearby woods, according to the CMPD.

Both were taken into custody around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The arrests cap a months-long search that started after police said the two took their 4-month-old son to a Charlotte hospital on March 20 and fled the state while he was still receiving care.

While at the hospital, they claimed the child’s injuries were due to a minor car crash but police said the child’s injuries were life-altering. On Friday, investigators said the child has extensive brain injuries.

The suspects had been on the run through Georgia and South Carolina before coming back to North Carolina, ending in their Thursday night arrest, according to the CMPD.

Investigators said the couple were possibly receiving help and other charges may be forthcoming.

Both Augustine and Chestnut appeared in court on Friday morning.

Jail records show that Chestnut was released from jail on Friday morning, while Augustine remains in custody under a $50,000 secured bond, which was increased from $15,000. He is also required to wear electronic monitoring.

