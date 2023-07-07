Piedmont Technical College to end free tuition program after fall semester

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Piedmont Technical College (PTC) announced that its no-cost tuition program will likely end following the 2023 fall semester.

“It has been great to be able to extend our no-cost option multiple times over the past two years,” said PTC President Dr. Hope E. Rivers. “We are delighted to be able to extend it through our 2023 fall semester.”

Officials said the no-cost option is only available to South Carolina residents.

According to officials, the program tuition and standard fees but not books or supplies. They added that it is unavailable to transient, non-degree-seeking and non-credit students.

“We want everyone to take advantage of this opportunity,” Rivers said. “Don’t miss this ‘last call for fall.’”

Students interested must complete an application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and provide the required documents. To learn more, students can visit https://www.ptc.edu/cost-financial-aid/no-cost-tuition

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.