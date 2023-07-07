Road to close for work on Spartanburg Co. Courthouse project

Road closure in Spartanburg
Road closure in Spartanburg(Spartanburg County)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg County announced that part of a road near downtown Spartanburg is expected to temporarily close as crews work on the Spartanburg County Courthouse project.

Officials said the closure will include half of Daniel Morgan Avenue, from W. St. John Street to Magnolia Street. They added that the closure is needed to perform utility work for the project.

According to officials, they plan to keep one lane open for traffic and access to nearby businesses.

Officials stated that the work is expected to begin on Monday, July 10 and end by Tuesday, July 25.

