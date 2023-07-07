LIVE: SLED investigating officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg Co.

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said it is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg County.

The shooting took place on Coldstream Drive Friday morning.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said all deputies are ok.

This is all the information we have at this time.

FOX Carolina crews are on scene working to learn more.

Stay tuned for more information.

