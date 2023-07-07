Spartanburg Water kicks off customer calendar photo contest

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Do you want your pictures to be featured in a calendar? Spartanburg Water is kicking off its customer calendar photo contest.

14 photos will be selected to feature in Spartanburg Water’s 2024 calendar - one for each month, as well as photos for the front and back covers. Each winner will receive a $100 cash prize for each photo selected for the calendar. The photographers and winning photos will also be recognized on social media. All photos are anonymously selected by a special committee.

This year’s theme is “connections”.

“Water is a huge part of our world – and we want to see the spots where you’re soaking it all in,” said the company.

Send in your submissions that showcase the community and its beauty. Here are some ideas:

Our watershed – Pacolet Rivers, Lake Bowen, Lake Blalock, Municipal Reservoir #1

Dogs and water

Reflections in water

Fish and water

Kids and water

Rain, snow, and ice

Aerial/drone photos of water

Spartanburg landmarks and water

Gardens and water

Storms

Cityscapes and water

Food and water

Recreation and water

Entries can be submitted Friday, July 7 through Friday, August 4 here.

Winners will be notified by email or phone no later than Friday, Aug. 25.

