1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Friday night.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Duncan Reidville Road.

Troopers said a 2011 infinity sedan was traveling west on the road and hit a pedestrian who was crossing.

The driver of the sedan was not injured, but the pedestrian passed away at the scene, according to troopers.

