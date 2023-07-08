1 dead after vehicle hits pedestrian in Spartanburg Co.

The victim died at the hospital.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after a vehicle hit a pedestrian on Friday night.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. on Duncan Reidville Road.

Troopers said a 2011 infinity sedan was traveling west on the road and hit a pedestrian who was crossing.

The driver of the sedan was not injured, but the pedestrian passed away at the scene, according to troopers.

This is all the information we have at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more.

