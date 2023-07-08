‘A Big need:’ Upstate Big Brothers Big Sisters needs more male mentors

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An upstate non-profit is asking for your help. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Upstate provides one-on-one mentorships to kids. The number of kid referrals is growing—but the volunteer numbers have dwindled. It’s a nationwide problem, but Spartanburg is really in need of male mentors.

“We’ve had volunteers that have said ‘God this is like the highlight of my week,’ said Allison Caulk, the Program Manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Spartanburg.

She knows the value of mentoring. Between being a mentor and now program manager, Caulk has been with Big Brothers Big Sisters for nearly 20 years.

“You get so much more than you even anticipate and really the child benefits more than you even realize,” she said.

Those benefits include improving grades, raising confidence or just opening their mind to new experiences.

“I’ve had little kids say ‘are they going to hang out with my brother or sister?’ And I’m like no, this is just your mentor, so that makes them feel special,” she said.

Now, more than 30 boys are waiting for a big brother in Spartanburg.

“We’re at a place right now where more children, especially young men are being referred than we have volunteers that were able to match with them,” said Caulk.

It started during the pandemic, volunteer numbers dropped but referrals and enrollments kept climbing. The number of big sisters has mostly bounced back, but not big brothers.

“A lot of times some of our best matches really seem to be with the big and little brother,” she said.

The non-profit is reaching out to more local colleges and former big brothers, while also hoping to find new ones.

“This is really designed to be that one-on-one so it’s not as impactful until they get that mentor,” said Caulk.

Big brothers commit to a year of service, spending about 6 hours a month with little brothers. If you’re interested, there is an application process and once you’re screened and approved, you’ll be matched with a child based on mutual interest. Click here for more.

