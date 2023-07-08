Camp WaBak celebrates 75 years

By Sumner Moorer
Jul. 8, 2023
MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Camp WaBak of Greenville Co. says hundreds of Girl Scouts, adult members, and other friends are celebrating the camp’s 75th anniversary Saturday.

Camp representatives say “Camp WaBak is in Marietta, SC near the South Carolina/North Carolina border and is part of the Girl Scouts of South Carolina—Mountains to Midlands (GSSC-MM) council. The 135-acre camp was established in May of 1948 and opened for summer camp in 1949. At Camp WaBak, GSSC-MM offers resident camp with unique outdoor experiences for all girls.”

The camp says stables and riding corrals ae located on the banks of Gap Creek and there are several different housing units and facilities for art and community gatherings, archery, and canoeing.

Past the archery range is a trail, leading to a 2,000 ft. mountain.

Representatives say the crowds are celebrating the milestone through looking at historical displays, archery, canoeing, camp tours, arts and crafts and more.

Girl Scouts representatives say “Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice, or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors, and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them.”

To join Girl Scouts, volunteer, reconnect, or donate, visit Girl Scouts of South Carolina’s website.

