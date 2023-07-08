Deputies searching for runaway 13-year-old in Greenville

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a runaway teen.

Deputies said 13-year-old Chex Alexander Massengale was last seen just after midnight on St. Mark Road in Taylors.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, he is five feet two inches tall, weighs 95 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has information regarding his location, call 911.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.