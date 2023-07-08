Deputies searching for runaway minor in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that deputies are searching for Caden Jones, a runaway minor last seen near Ashby Grove Drive in Simpsonville.

Deputies said Jones was last seen on July 5 around 11:00 p.m. wearing a black t-shirt and dark sweatpants.

Deputies described Jones as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 150 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Jones is asked to call 911 immediately.

