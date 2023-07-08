Earthquake confirmed near Western North Carolina border
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed that an earthquake hit near the Tennessee and North Carolina border on Friday.
According to officials. the earthquake was confirmed at 5:48 p.m. on Friday, July 7, about 11 kilometers southeast of Pittman Center Tennessee and 29.2 kilometers southeast of Sevierville, Tennessee.
Officials said the earthquake had a depth of 4 kilometers and magnitude of 2.2.
