Earthquake confirmed near Western North Carolina border

Earthquake
Earthquake(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey confirmed that an earthquake hit near the Tennessee and North Carolina border on Friday.

According to officials. the earthquake was confirmed at 5:48 p.m. on Friday, July 7, about 11 kilometers southeast of Pittman Center Tennessee and 29.2 kilometers southeast of Sevierville, Tennessee.

Officials said the earthquake had a depth of 4 kilometers and magnitude of 2.2.

