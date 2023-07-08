FIRST ALERT Sunday for isolated severe storms

Katherine Noel has the latest on your Friday forecast.
By Chrissy Kohler and Kendra Kent
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A chance for afternoon storms is in the forecast for Sunday and an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out.

First Alert Headlines

  • Small chance for isolated severe storms Sunday
  • A few late day storms each day
  • Small dip in temperatures and humidity next week

The storms for Saturday afternoon stayed at bay with most of the action just to our east and south. While a stray storm can’t be completely rule out through the evening hours, most of us stay nice and dry. Partly cloudy skies linger overnight with lows in the mid 60s to the low 70s.

Sunday starts off with partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance for a few afternoon storms. Most of the models have backed off on the risk. But keep in mind, any storms we do see develop has a chance for damaging winds which is why we have a First Alert Weather Day.

Isolated to widely scattered afternoon storms
Isolated to widely scattered afternoon storms(Fox Carolina)
Isolated damaging winds possible
Isolated damaging winds possible(Fox Carolina)

Highs in the 80s persist into next week giving us a small break from the 90s. We also see a small dip in the humidity by Tuesday as morning lows slide a few degrees into the mid to upper 60s. Afternoon storm chances continue through midweek.

'SC is red hot': Gov. McMaster releases statement on President Biden's visit
‘SC is red hot’: Gov. McMaster releases statement on President Biden’s visit

