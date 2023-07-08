‘It’s slowing down the economy:’ Asa Hutchinson talks about biggest concerns for the future of America

Presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson spoke with a group in Easley on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
Presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson spoke with a group in Easley on Saturday, July 8, 2023.(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson visited the Upstate this week as part of his 2024 campaign.

Hutchinson is the former governor of Arkansas and a Bob Jones University alum.

He met with community members at the Young Greenville and 4th District Club on Friday.

He also met with community members in Easley on Saturday and spoke with FOX Carolina and said his biggest concerns is the $32 trillion debt that has been accumulated.

“So, we’ve got to get a handle on that,” said Hutchinson. “And part of it is the excessive federal spending that leads to inflation and higher interest rates. President Biden was in South Carolina this week, talking about the success of his economic plan. Well the fact is that we have a higher cost in the grocery store, we’ve got higher interest rates for the car loans, or for home that we ant to buy. It’s slowing down the economy.”

He goes on to say the biggest issue that we have for 2024 is to get our economy back on track to slow inflation and to reduce interest rates so we can grown and create more jobs and businesses.

