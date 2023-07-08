Officer-involved shooting turns fatal in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies were on the scene in downtown Augusta after an officer-involved shooting happened Saturday.

At 11:23 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to the 1200 block of Ellis Street in reference to a subject with a gun.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations, which is now handling the case, says deputies found the man in an enclosed area of a business that bordered Ellis Street.

In a news release, Sunday, the GBI says deputies confirmed that the man had a gun. While speaking with him in an attempt to get him to surrender, there was an exchange of gunfire between the deputies and the man.

During the incident, a Richmond County deputy was shot and taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

This is the 50th officer involved shooting the GBI has been requested to investigate in 2023.

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says the subject involved in this incident is a homeless person, who was pronounced dead on the scene at 1:46 p.m.

While local agencies and the GBI have yet to identify the officer involved, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp sent his sentiments via Twitter to Deputy Kenneth Mercer with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

In his tweet from this afternoon, he says “Marty, the girls, and I are asking all Georgians to pray for Richmond County Sheriff’s Deputy Kenneth Mercer who was shot in the line of duty today. We join his loved ones and the entire law enforcement community in asking God to keep him stable and on the road to recovery.”

Multiple sheriff’s departments in the CSRA, from North Augusta Public Safety to Burke County, have also weighed in their thoughts and prayers since the incident happened.

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson released a statement on his Facebook account to “please keep Deputy Kenneth Mercer and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers”, Sunday.

While this investigation is ongoing and details are limited at this time, News 12 will continue to update this incident as more information becomes available.

