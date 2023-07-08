Shaw Air Force Base Senior Airman found dead at his off-base home

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to Shaw Air Force Base, a Senior Airman assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing was found dead at his off-base home Thursday afternoon.

A press release said Senior Airman William N. Uche, 24, was a Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning Journeyman in the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron who had been serving in the Air Force since July 1, 2019.

“We lost a valued member of Team Shaw this week,” said Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing Commander. “We extend our deepest condolences to Senior Airman Uche’s loved ones and coworkers as we collectively grieve this loss. We are focused on ensuring we care for the team and provide all the support resources we can to our Airmen and families during this difficult time.”

Military officials said Uche, was originally from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Sumter Police Department is investigating and said his death is not suspicious.

