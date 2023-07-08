Spartanburg Police search for purse-snatching suspect

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg Police say they’re looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a purse and threw the victim to the ground.

Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, officers say they responded to 1200 East Main Street in reference to a robbery.

Officers say a man grabbed a woman and her snatched her purse in the parking lot.

Police say the elderly victim told them she was knocked down in the parking lot.

The victim was severely injured when she fell to the ground and was treated by EMS.

Police say the suspect ran across the parking lot where he was approached by two citizens who tried to stop him, but were unsuccessful.

Police say the suspect was wearing a light blue shirt with a Superman logo, with a light grey t-shirt underneath, dark blue shorts and tennis shoes. The suspect left in a dark blue Nissan Altima with a South Carolina license plate of WPY-947, according to police.

This investigation is on-going.

If you know anything that could help officers find the suspect, call Spartanburg Police.

