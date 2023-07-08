Suspect steals vehicle in Surf City, drowns while leading police on a chase

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A police chase in Surf City leads to a man drowning Saturday morning.

The man has been identified as 43-year-old Jonathan Charles J’Anthony III, of Sneads Ferry.

On Saturday, July 8th Surf City Police Department identified a stolen vehicle and later confirmed it was the vehicle stolen in the area of 2700 N.C. Highway 210 in Surf City.

When officers approached the vehicle, J’Anthony got out and officers attempted to subdue him.

While attempting to subdue him, an officer was assaulted and received medical attention due to minor injuries sustained.

A foot chase ensued and J’Anthony began heading toward an adjacent property and retention pond.

As officers attempted to take him into custody, he went further into the pond and began to struggle.

Officers attempted to rescue J’Anthony, but he drowned.

The Pender EMS and Fire Special Operations dive team was dispatched to the scene, and the body was recovered from the retention pond.

The Surf City Police Department has been in contact with the District Attorney, Ben David, and the State Bureau of Investigation has been contacted to lead the investigation of the incident.

