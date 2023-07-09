18-year-old dies following shooting near Duncan apartments

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a teen is dead after a shooting Saturday night.

The coroner said the shooting happened at Culpepper Landing Apartments and the victim was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Sharquavious Wright.

