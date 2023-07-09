18-year-old dies following shooting near Duncan apartments

Shooting
Shooting(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said a teen is dead after a shooting Saturday night.

The coroner said the shooting happened at Culpepper Landing Apartments and the victim was taken to the hospital where they later died.

The coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Sharquavious Wright.

Stay with FOX Carolina News as we work to learn more details about this incident.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake
Earthquake confirmed near Western North Carolina border
Man killed during officer-involved shooting in Boiling Springs
Man holding child hostage shot, killed by deputies, officials say
The mother of two said she first started getting tattoos at the age of 20.
Mom with 800 tattoos says she can’t get a job
The victim died at the hospital.
Coroner identifies 68-year-old pedestrian hit by vehicle
According to police, a man shot and killed two people he says tried to rob him at an ATM.
Man shoots, kills 2 men trying to rob him at ATM, police say

Latest News

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find runaway minor in Greenville Co.
File Photo
VA medical center in NC notifies veterans of email breach
Camp WaBak celebrating 75 years
Miss Collegiate 2023