Deputies investigating after body found on NC road

SWAIN COUNTY,N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Swain County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after a body was found on a road Saturday.

According to deputies, the body was found on Morrow Cemetery Road, but there is no immediate threat to the community.

This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.

