Film Family Flea Market held in support of members impacted by WGA strike

By Reyna Crooms
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The writers strike is impacting people of the film industry right here in North Carolina.

Members of Dark Horse Studios and other film industry workers came together to raise money after months of no work.

Saturday afternoon at Dark Horse Studios people came together to shop and tents were filled with antiques, movie props and other surprises.

People of the film industry in Wilmington, say they are feeling the impacts of the writers strike.

“As everybody is having a tough time kind of, to make ends meet right now. Being out of work so long with the strikes that are holding up everything,” said Jeff Goodwin, a special effects makeup artists who has worked in the Wilmington area for over 30 years.

Over 20 tents were set up and people flocked to tables to see what the market had to offer. Film industry workers say they support the writers who are holding the strike.

However, after months of no work the film community in Wilmington decided to come together to help put some money back into peoples pockets.

