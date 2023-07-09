GET YOUR TICKETS: Mega Millions, Powerball lottery drawings on FOX Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The lottery jackpots continue to climb after no one won the Mega Millions or Powerball drawings.

The Powerball jackpot currently ranks as the ninth largest Powerball jackpot, while the Mega Million drawing is the 14th largest jackpot in its history.

Tickets can be purchased for $2 up until one hour before the drawing is held at most convenience stores and grocery stores in the state.

The next Powerball drawing is on Wednesday for $650 million and the next Mega Million drawing is on Tuesday for $480 million.

Both drawings will be shown on FOX Carolina.

