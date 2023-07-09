Iredell County deputies search for missing 36-year-old woman

Freeman’s family says she is a mother of three and has been battling with mental health issues since October.
Jessica Freeman's family says she is a mother of three and has been battling with mental health issues since October.
Jessica Freeman’s family says she is a mother of three and has been battling with mental health issues since October.(Norma Crider (Jessica Freeman cousin))
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies with the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office are on the lookout for a missing woman.

Jessica Freeman, 36, has been reported missing since July 4, according to authorities. Freeman’s family says she is a mother of three and has been battling with mental health issues since October.

Freeman drives a black Toyota Corolla, and her vehicle’s license plate information was picked up near Salisbury.

If you have any information on Freeman’s whereabouts, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office urges you to contact 704-878-3180.

