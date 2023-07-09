Coroner identifies pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Greenville Co.

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle Saturday night.

According to Highway Patrol, the incident happened on Highway 29 at around 11:34 p.m.

Troopers said a 17-year-old driver was traveling south in a Pontiac Coup with three other occupants on Highway 29 when the vehicle hit a pedestrian crossing the road.

Troopers said the pedestrian passed away.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said 64-year-old Terry Lee Glenn.

