Simpsonville man makes life-changing decision at Jehovah’s Witness convention

Hayley Spitler speaks with the local spokesmen of the 'Exercise Patience' convention.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Simpsonville man made a life-changing decision during the “Exercise Patience” Regional Convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Greenville.

Thousands of people witnessed Grant Godfrey and other congregants fully immersed in the baptismal pool during the second day of the three-day convention.

“It’s been quite a journey, but I’m excited because today is the most important day of my life,” said Grant.

Jehovah’s Witnesses have been holding public conventions in stadiums, arenas, convention centers and thereafter around the world for more than 100 years prior to April 2020, when the organization canceled all their in-person events around the world.

After resuming smaller in-person meetings and their public ministry during 2022. The summer of 2023 marks the first gathering at much larger regional events around the world.

